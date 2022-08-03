Seattle Weather: Rain showers return for the first time in two weeks

A weak summer front will push through Western Washington tonight bringing light showers to the area.

In the meantime, Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday with a cloudy start and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain showers will mainly impact the north sound, but the central and south sound will likely see a few showers here and there as well. Accumulations in the north sound could be as much as a quarter inch. Showers should wrap up by late Thursday morning. Remember that wet roads can be more slippery than usual when it hasn't rained in a while. Be extra cautious for the morning commute.

The Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn in Central Washington. The fire has burned over 10,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for Central and Eastern Washington and winds are expected to pick up again this evening.

Smoke will stay away from Western Washington through the workweek, however this weekend could be a different story as the wind shifts. We will be keeping an eye on that.

Otherwise, expect hazy sunshine this weekend with highs warming up to the mid 80s. Temps will stay warm into early next week.