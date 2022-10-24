Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday

Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington.

There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Washington Cascades. Higher elevations could see four to eight inches of snow through early Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off dry, but a stronger cold front will push through Tuesday evening bringing heavier rain and localized wind through Tuesday night.

After a few leftover showers on Wednesday morning, things will dry out around the Puget Sound area. Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and dry, with rain returning for the weekend.