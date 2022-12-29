Seattle weather: Rain showers and mountain snow return Thursday, Friday

On and off rain showers will hit Western Washington during the daylight hours Thursday, with heavier rain arriving late Thursday night.

Temps will stay cool today as a pair of fronts push through the region. The first will be the weakest and is passing through this morning bringing light rain showers to the Puget Sound area.

The second will be more impactful, arriving late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will bring heavier rain at times and mountain snow.

By early Friday morning, the pattern shifts to on and off showers again. Most Puget Sound area cities will see about a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain between now and Friday evening.

Snow will also continue to fall along the Cascade passes. Five to ten inches of fresh powder will fall at the mountain resorts. Be prepared for winter driving if your travels take you over the passes the next two days.

The forecast is improving for the New Year's weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. The next round of rain showers arrives on Monday.