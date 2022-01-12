Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:31 AM PST, Clallam County
14
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:30 PM PST until SAT 2:03 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:05 AM PST until THU 1:46 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:03 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:23 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:27 PM PST until THU 4:16 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:24 PM PST until FRI 8:43 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until THU 4:28 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:39 AM PST until FRI 12:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Rain shifting north, drier weather ahead for the long weekend

By
Published 
Weather
FOX Weather

Rain will push north, start to dry out heading into the weekend

A weak cold front moves in early Thursday for the morning commute. By lunchtime most of us should dry out! Highs slightly warmer than average near 50.

SEATTLE - An atmospheric river is shifting north this morning, bringing much drier weather to Western Washington this afternoon.

It has been a very wet 24 to 36 hours across Western Washington, but drier weather is right around the corner. The steady rain heads north into Canada today, with warm temperatures sticking around this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. I wouldn't be surprised if a few spots touch 60 degrees today with sunbreaks.

Even with the rain moving on, there are still some rivers will be keeping an eye on. The Satsop River is cresting in "moderate" flood stage this morning, but waters will remain high through tonight.

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation and the Snohomish River near Snohomish will crest later tonight in "moderate" flood stage. 

Thursday will bring some brief morning showers as a cold front sweeps through the area, followed by a partly cloudy and dry afternoon. High temps will be a bit cooler, but still mild for this time of year.

Our first three-day dry stretch since September 23 to 25 is possible Friday through Sunday, with patchy morning fog and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The next wet system arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasErin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek