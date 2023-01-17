Seattle weather: Rain returns Tuesday night, King tides this weekend

While this morning is starting off fairly quiet, lowland rain and mountain snow return tonight into Wednesday.

Highs today will land in the mid to upper 40s for most. Our bright spots today will be Port Townsend and Poulsbo: these communities will enjoy mainly dry weather (showers roll in after dark).

Here's a look at the timing of our incoming wet weather:

Late tonight and tomorrow, winds pick up around Western Washington. For the most part, we only expect gusts between 20-30 mph, but there could be slightly stronger winds for the typical spots (including the coast and Salish Sea). However, no official wind alerts have been issued so far.



Remember, a Flood Warning remains in place for the Skokomish River in Mason County until further notice. Minor flooding is happening and is in the forecast.

Wednesday into Thursday morning, snow will be accumulating over the passes. It'll be great to freshen up the ski slopes, but any snow could be a nuisance for pass travelers. Thursday afternoon and Friday will be drier and better for drivers. Very minor snow could return to the mountains Saturday and Sunday.

While there could be minor tidal overflow at times this week along the coastlines, especially this weekend, we're not expecting coastal flooding to be as bad as what we experienced in late December.

Stay with us for updates on this forecast!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Faceboko (Meteorologist Abby Acone)