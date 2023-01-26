Seattle weather: Rain returns to Western Washington Thursday night

A ridge of high pressure keeping Western Washington dry the past few days will push west Thursday night, opening the door to a rain in the lowlands and snow on the mountains.

Expect mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions today for the daylight hours in Western Washington.

After dinner time, rain will push into the area from the north and become more widespread through Friday morning. The rain won't stick around for long Friday. Showers should wrap up by the second half of the morning commute.

The next big weather story will be happening this weekend, as a very cold upper level trough and strong surface winds dig into the Pacific Northwest. Fraser Valley outflow winds will pick up Saturday night into Sunday morning, gusting to 30-40 mph.

If there is any moisture left at this time, we could see some flakes Saturday night, although I think most of the precipitation will be gone by then.

Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the next week with lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 30s. Temps should warm a bit by midweek, but still remain well below average for this time of year.