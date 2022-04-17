Rain returns to kick off the work week!

A new weather system is expected to impact us tomorrow! This will increase the cloud cover, rain, mountain snow and could even produce an isolated thunderstorm or two. The frontal system is sitting offshore, but it'll continue to track East and impact us for the next couple of days.

Showers will increase, for most of us, by the middle of the morning tomorrow. You'll notice them gradually increasing as temperatures fall into the mid-lower 40s tomorrow morning. As the frontal system slides over Western Washington, expect heavier downpours along with breezy conditions. Moderate - heavy rain will be more likely through the afternoon hours.

A *Winter Weather Advisory* will be in effect for the southern Cascades beginning tomorrow morning. Areas North of this location - including our passes - can expect between 4-8" of accumulation. Check in on those pass conditions before hitting the road!

Overall, the temperature trend will remain below normal once again this week. An upper-level trough will once again drag our temperatures down. However, we're not expecting any lowland snow as overnight lows will be milder this week.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!