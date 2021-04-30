Rain returns to close out our unseasonably dry April

Just in time for April's final day, we're seeing a return of some rain at times. It wont be a super soaker of a day, but temps will return back to the low end of the 60s, which is spot on for this part of spring. A better shot of breaks of sun this afternoon after the front passes and the steady light rain tapers off into more on/off showers.

The showers look to stay with us on Saturday and chance of those showers lingering into Sunday too. We could use the rainfall, since we've only seen about a third of the typical April precipitation. But, Sunday's precip might end up just being something fleeting for the coastal areas and the mountains. Temps most of the weekend will be in the seasonal low 60s.

As we get into the first full week of May, we'll see more raindrops for Monday and part of Tuesday. If the "4th/Force" is with us on Tuesday, we'll have some clearing skies by the second half of the day.

Wednesday for Cinco de Mayo is looking mild and dry too. At this point, it seems rain returns on Thursday. -Tim Joyce