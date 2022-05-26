Rain returns Thursday, Memorial Day weekend looking cool & wet to start

A cold front will push through Western Washington Thursday bringing widespread rain showers back to the area.

Temps will stay mild Thursday afternoon, topping out in the mid 60s.

The Seattle area has seen minimal measurable rainfall the past week, so pollen counts will remain high today. With more widespread rain arriving this afternoon, pollen counts will be better for those suffering from allergies heading into the holiday weekend.

Showers will continue Friday, but the afternoon looks more dry than wet. The next round of widespread rain hits on Saturday, which will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend.

Next week looks much warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday.