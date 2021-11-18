Rain returns Thursday, but much drier weather ahead

After a dry but cloudy start to Thursday, rain returns to Western Washington Thursday afternoon and evening.

Though most of the area will see rain this afternoon, this system will focus the heavier rain on the south sound and through the Chehalis Valley out to the southwest Washington Coast. It is not expected to cause rivers to rise dramatically like our previous rainfall.

Rain totals will be much higher in the south sound than the north sound. 4-8" of snow is also expected in the Cascades which could impact travel over the passes.

Highs will be slightly cooler than average this afternoon with highs in the 40s for most of the Puget Sound area.

A near total lunar eclipse is expected tonight, but the weather isn't cooperating for most of Western Washington. The partial eclipse will be the longest of the century lasting almost three and a half hours starting at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday. Unfortunately, for most of us, clouds will be in the way.

Looking ahead, Friday through Monday will be mainly dry. It'll be a nice stretch of dry weather to get the remaining leaves cleaned up or get your Christmas lights up. The next round of heavier rain could arrive by Tuesday.