Rain returns overnight and hangs out next week too.

The second half of the weekend will see showers move into the region starting very early Sunday morning. By midday showers will turn to scattered so some of us will under mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Highs push near 50. Overnights warm up to 40.

While we probably will see some breaks throughout the day, by later Sunday rain returns for the NW WA Coast and North Sound around 10pm. Overnight we'll see winds pick up a bit too with possible gust to 30-35mph.

Rain continues through about lunch time on Monday. Another break in between systems will give us hope of drying out, but a more organized, stronger system looks to move in late Monday night into Tuesday, pushing even into Wednesday. This weather maker delivers yet another good dose of moisture. This set up will be similar to the atmospheric river situation from last week. Rains will be very heavy at times with gusty winds possible. Some of us could see up 1-3" inches of rain over 48 hours. Stay tuned!

The Olympic Peninsula is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Rain totals of 3-4" are possible. This increases the threat of rivers running high and spilling over banks again. And because our region is so rain soaked and saturated our soils are very vulnerable to the potential for ground movement and shifting which elevates the risk for landslides around the region.

Advertisement

Thursday looks mainly dry with a few early and late showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs hang in the low to mid 50s. Friday we'll see more rain too with some drying for Saturday.

Have a great night! ~Erin

*The mountains will see snow levels rise as we warm up. Passes will fight the rain/snow mix as levels sit between 4,000-6,000ft.