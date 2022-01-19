Brief rain before week-long dry out, with patchy morning fog into the weekend

One more round of rain to get through, and then we'll see a dry weekend! And if you can believe it this will be our third dry weekend in a row!

A warm front moving through tonight will be followed by a cold front early Thursday giving us a soggy commute across the region.

There is light at the end of this rainy tunnel though as high pressure is building offshore already. This ridge will hang with us through next week blocking out systems coming our way.

Rain will continue to be heavy at times through early Thursday. Widespread showers stretching from the NW Oregon Coast to the Canadian border will make our morning commute very interesting.

An alert is up for mountain pass travelers for freezing rain over the Cascades into Eastern WA between 1am and 10am. The "Winter Weather Advisory" will expire late morning, please allow for a little extra time on the roads.

Rain will taper and turn to just scattered showers by mid-morning. And by the evening commute most of us will be dry, except for snow over the Cascades.

So how much rain will we tally up around Western WA over the next 24 hours? Look for fewer amounts inland for Seattle with just over a third of an inch with more than an inch and a half at the coast and over the mountains.

Even though our forecast has us drying out we will be dealing with very foggy starts going forward. We may even see some freezing fog over the mountain passes and into Eastern WA.

As high pressure sits over the top of us we'll see fog develop overnight through the morning hours. Expect some areas of dense fog before lifting by midday. So please be patient and allow for extra driving time over the next week.

As we track the extended forecast to close out the month of January… at this point. we have a good shot as staying mainly dry, which means we could see another dry weekend… making that the fourth in a row! Fingers crossed, stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

