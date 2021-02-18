Rain returns

Good morning! We’re starting out dry and seasonally chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s in the low 40s. Only Arlington is below freezing this morning as of this writing. We’ll stay a bit chilly with highs only again in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Rain develops this morning and moves through today. While this might be a rain/snow mix in Whatcom county to start, elsewhere this will be all rain for the lowlands. In the mountains, this precipitation it will be heavy snow. There's a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades that starts at 10 this morning and goes until noon on Friday. 8-18" of new snow expected over the next 24 hours.

Today marks the beginning of the period of relatively soggy and milder weather that lasts into the weekend.

We will warm a bit more each day with highs this wet weekend getting back into the low 50s. But it will be of the lowland rain and mountain snow variety. 30 days until spring, but who’s counting? -Tim Joyce