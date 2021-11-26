Rain, rain and more rain as another atmospheric river potentially forces more flooding around the region.

Welcome to the start of another wet weekend as an atmospheric river pumps in more rain to the region. Saturday and Sunday look very sloppy with heavy rain at times and breezy to gusty winds for the lowlands with a chance for freezing rain, heavy downpours with rising snow levels across the mountains.

Overnight temperatures will run above average for this time of year landing in the mid to upper 40s for most. The seasonal norm is now 39.

So here's the set up! Rain will start to flow into the coast very early Saturday morning with the heaviest showers along the NW Coast, the Strait, and Olympics.

By mid-day rain will drop inland into Puget Sound where widespread precip will pick up quite a bit. This is why our FOX 13 Weather Team is issuing a "Weather Alert" for Saturday night into Sunday.

Our forecast rain will send area rivers into flood stage territory. And this is why a "Flood Watch" is in effect now through Sunday afternoon.

Many rivers will climb again after receding to near normal following our last storms. We will see minor to major flooding as so much water flows from the high country into the lowlands. This is especially concerning as some counties, like Skagit and Whatcom are just starting to dry out and rebuild from our last major flood event.

Here's a look at some of the strongest bands of rain moving through the area Saturday into Sunday. Not much of a break for anyone with this weather maker.

Mountain snow levels will jump from 6,000' to 8,500' tomorrow and that is not good news for the snowpack, but even worse for area rivers at the base of the Olympics and Cascades.

By Sunday night some of us could see upwards of .75" to near 2" in the lowlands. We'll see even higher amounts over the mountains and not to mention the NW WA Coast where Forks will see even bigger rain totals.

The good news… there is a break from all the rain most of the work week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 50s until we cool down into the mid to upper 40s Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday is about the only day we'll see showers. Most of the rain will hang at the coast, Olympics, North Sound, and northern Cascades.

Happy holidays all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

