Rain on the way!

Today will be our last really nice day for a little while. Some morning fog and gorgeous afternoon sunshine again for Wednesday with high temps getting to near 70 degrees again.

High pressure in control for one more day keeping us with abundant sunshine for everywhere except for the coastal areas which will see quite a bit of clouds. Tonight we'll see some great weather for the Sounders on the pitch as they take on Real Salt Lake.

We're tracking two weather systems heading our way. The first will deliver some steady light rain briefly for Thursday morning and then some on/off passing showers through the rest of the day. Friday looks just cloudy until after dinner time, then we'll start seeing the next round of rain.

Friday night into Saturday looks pretty sloppy with some widespread rain and breezy weather that will keep us soggy for the first half of the coming weekend. With lots of leaves still on the trees, broken limbs into power lines can create power outages. Leaves knocked off the trees from the wind can cause urban flooding and slippery road surfaces.

By Saturday afternoon we'll start seeing that steady rain taper off into on/off showers that will be with us for most of Sunday, including the Seahawks game in the evening. At this point, it looks like we'll see another weather system coming in Monday and another one late Tuesday. A bit too soon to know the timing. -Tim Joyce