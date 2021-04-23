Rain moves in overnight turning widespread Saturday with showers tapering off Sunday afternoon

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!

Mother Nature helping us out tomorrow sending widespread showers to water our lawns and gardens. If you're not a fan of the change in our forecast, you'll have to wait for the second half of the weekend before drying out a bit.

Overnight rain will pick up making for a soggy Saturday morning. Lows fall into the low to mid 40s. Average low for this time of year is 43.

Rain picks up throughout mid-day across the region with snow levels dropping to near 4,000ft for a dusting of fresh powder on the higher slopes. By dinner time, showers taper off and became scattered for most except the coast and southern foothills of the Cascades.

And did we mention the not only will we be a bit soggy we'll see a big drop in temperatures. Highs for Saturday top out in the low 50s! Brr! Hard to believe just a week ago we saw highs soaring to 80!

Showers will let up Sunday, except for North Sounders where rain hangs on a little longer. By 6 p.m. most of the precip will stick to the mountains. There is a chance of an evening thunderstorm popping up, mainly for Lewis County. We'll continue to watch models as we get closer to Sunday afternoon.

Our monthly rain totals are low with only 0.27" in the bucket at SeaTac. Normal for this time of is 2.71" so the weekend rain will help boost levels a bit.

Monday is mainly dry with a few areas seeing lingering showers, otherwise sun breaks by the afternoon. Highs jump back to near average too. We'll stay dry through Tuesday evening. Showers will drop back into the forecast from the north spreading south into Puget Sound late evening with light rain through Wednesday.

Temperatures warm some Thursday into the mid to upper 60s with the potential for heavier showers over the Olympics and Cascades with most of Puget Sound staying dry thanks to rain shadowing. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

