Seattle weather: Rain & mountain snow this weekend with possible thunderstorms

Rain and wind took over the lowlands with mountain snow picking up in the high country. Temperatures were much cooler too with Seattle at 48.

For most of us rain lets up overnight, turning to just showers with temperatures cooling to near 40. Winds will continue to gust out of the southwest behind the front.

Saturday features more instability in the upper atmosphere giving us a chance for thunderstorms firing up around the region. Some of those storm cells will drop heavy downpours of rain and potential hail/graupel.

Otherwise, we expect just scattered lowland showers with mountain snow heavy at times across the Cascades.

This weather system will most likely deliver a really decent amount of snow to refresh the slopes once again! It's the winter that keeps on giving!

A "Winter Storm Warning" stays in effect through 5 a.m. Sunday for 10–22 inches above 2,500ft. Winds will also gust up to 40 mph, making for poor visibility at times.

Know the roads before you go as pass travel will be difficult at times.

We're also keeping an eye on the chance for isolated thunderstorms into Sunday with cold air aloft.

Winds will continue to gust 20-30 mph through Saturday evening before relaxing some into Sunday.

Highs this weekend are nearly 10 degrees cooler for many communities.

Showers will linger into Tuesday with a slight chance for a few snowflakes mixing in early as snow levels sit near 400 feet. Otherwise, we'll trend drier and warmer for a few days before the rain returns Friday. Highs will cruise into the mid to upper 50s! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

