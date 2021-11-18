Rain, heavy at times overnight with clearing early for a mostly dry weekend ahead!

Showers will continue through the overnight hours with pockets of heavy rain at times before wrapping up just before the morning commute. This is a fast moving system that will stick with us just about 12-18 hours.

We were dry most of Thursday with temperatures again below average, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight lows will hang near normal in the upper 30s to low 40s for most. Spots on the coast and through the Strait will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Look for dense fog in the foothills and Cascades too. Temperatures through the mountains will hang in the upper teen to mid 20s.

Snow levels in the passes will fall too as we get into the start of the weekend. We'll pick up a another round of snow overnight in the higher elevations with one to two inches Friday as precipitation wraps up. Snow the roads before you travel through the mountains, especially anyone heading to Pullman for the football game Friday night at Martin Stadium.

The lowlands will see showers wrap up pretty early Friday morning, in fact most areas should be dry for the morning commute.

And the big picture shows us high pressure will help keep us dry into the start of next week before the next chance of rain comes our way.

Good news for folks trying to work through major flooding problems in the North Sound. River waters continue to recede each day with most spots down to near flood stage. The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon is still seeing minor flood levels, but that should not be the case as we move into the weekend. The bigger issue will be the clean up for folks in those regions.

Are you ready for some football? The Seahawks host the Cardinals this Sunday on FOX 13 and conditions look dry right now! Our game--day crew will get you set pre- and post game so make sure to tune Sunday! Kick off is set for 1:25pm from Lumen Field.

Monday brings a few coastal and mountain showers otherwise we'll be dry through mid-week before the next weak system slides into Western WA. That weather maker will deliver lowland rain and mountain snow. Highs will sit on the cool side in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast