Rain chances return after a record-breaking dry streak

It'll look a little different tomorrow morning across Western Washington. Widespread rain will increase throughout the morning as a frontal system hits our region. Here is a look at your morning commute forecast:

This will quickly move over our area and increase wind speeds. Expect gusts between 20-30 mph at times with heavy downpours embedded in the line of rain. Here is a look at what we can expect around 12:00pm tomorrow:

I can't rule out some sunbreaks late in the day as the rain drys up. It should be quieter on your commute home too! Here is a look at your 5:00 pm forecast:

This action (rain/mountain snow) will end a record-breaking dry steak we've been experiencing.

If you are traveling across the passes tomorrow - check in on those road conditions! We will be under a *Winter Weather Advisory* for those highlighted below. This is where we're expecting between 6-12" of snow accumulation.

Thanksgiving is looking lovely by the way! Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!