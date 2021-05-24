Rain at times this week, but improvements arrive for Memorial Day weekend

We've got two weather systems moving through this week-- at the beginning and the end-- that will deliver some much-needed light spring rain at times with a nice mid-week break on Wednesday. A warmer and dryer weather pattern looks to build in late Friday just in time for our upcoming holiday weekend.

While bands of rain are moving through this morning and later this afternoon-- the most rain shadowed areas, like parts of Kitsap and King Counties could end up dry almost all day today. A bit breezy / gusty at times with gusts 25-30 mph, but well below advisory criteria. Temps like yesterday, a bit chilly and near 60 this afternoon. We’ll stay a tad chilly with lingering showers Tuesday.

We have a full lunar eclipse on Wednesday starting at 1:37a… but totality will be brief and close to sunrise— so not an epic celestial event from the light pollution in our region. But skies should be clear enough to see some of it.

The week's second round of light rain moves in Thursday and should have lingering showers lasting into Friday. A bit too soon to tell when we'll dry out fully, but I'm optimistic it will happen by the mid afternoon.

It's never too early to think about our next weekend, especially since Memorial Day weekend! Long range forecasts point at ridging (dry, sun) and above average temperatures! Average is just shy of 70 for the end of May. -Tim Joyce