Rain and windy conditions Thursday, drying out and warming up for the holiday weekend

We're closing out the last full week of May with a decent weather maker moving into the region for Thursday. Expect pretty sloppy conditions at times and that is why we're issuing a "Weather Alert Day" for Thursday.

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s for the most part, but the good news is a strong ridge moves in for the weekend to dry us out and warm us up for the holiday.

Showers start along the coast first late Wednesday and then move inland, becoming fairly widespread.

As the front move across the area rain will become heavy at times and winds will start to pick up as well.

Winds start to pick up along the coast first around 8 a.m. Thursday and by mid-day some of us gust between 20-30 mph at times, otherwise sustained winds out of the SSW 10-20pmh.

By 6pm winds relax some starting at the coast first and then let up inland later Thursday evening.

Rain picks up during the evening commute as well. Showers will become scattered and diminish into Friday morning. Highs Friday warm as we lose some of the cloud cover. Highs climb into the mid-60s.

Now to the holiday weekend!

We completely flip the script as a strong ridge builds in over the region giving way to a dry and warm trend. Temperatures will climb each day through the weekend with Memorial day seeing highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy to protect the sun-deprived Pacific Northwest skin!

Have a great rest of the week!

