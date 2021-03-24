Expand / Collapse search

Rain and wind will start to fall off into the overnight hours with a drying trend on the way

Temps in the low 50s tomorrow

The rain will let up, but it will still be partly sunny.

SEATTLE - Happy Wednesday! Showers and breezy conditions will wrap up overnight with just a few of us starting the day with some leftover scattered showers mainly to the north. 

The Cascades will see snow through mid-day with the "Winter Weather Advisory" expiring early Thursday morning. 

The good news is we will rebound with more spring sunshine as we close out the first full week of Spring!  Highs will climb too under partly sunny skies. 

Rain returns for the end of the weekend and lingers through the morning commute Monday.  Then we're back to drier days with temperatures jumping into the mid to upper 50s!

Have a great week all! 

