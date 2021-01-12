Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
17
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Rain and wind tonight and then drying for later Wednesday into Thursday

Rain continues causing some flooding, landslide risks

Rain showers continue throughout Puget Sound area, many counties will see flooding and landslide threats. Q13's Erin Mayovsky details the full forecast.

Seattle - Happy sloppy Tuesday all!

Rain and wind tonight will continue as our "Atmospheric River" takes aim right at us delivering blustery conditions.  With this surge of moisture our area rivers, stream and ponds are at their banks.  Some will remain above flood stage while others recede some before rising again. 

This situation also increases the risk of landslides and mudslides around the region.  Be careful and know your surrounding!  Listen to the ground for unusual sounds as the earth shifts. 

Here are some of the weather alerts that will affect all of us around Western WA:  

Southerly winds tonight will become pretty gusty at times.  We expect sustained winds 10-20mph, gusting to 35 mph at times for the region. Elsewhere, along the coast a bit stronger gusting to 35-40 mph.  

And to the mountains!  We are monitoring heavy rains too!  The rain will eventually turn over to snow very early Wednesday morning, but the threat of back country avalanche is real.  Stay away from out of bounds areas as crews evaluate the situation and control the slope.  Snow levels will drop and then climb again as we push through the rest of the week.

The rest of the week looks somewhat calm compared to today.  By Wednesday mid-day we dry out.  Our break between systems will last through Thursday night before rain returns through Friday late morning.  At this point, Friday afternoon through Saturday looks dry too.  Sunday- Tuesday we expect a chance of showers with sun breaks in between.  

Stay dry! Stay safe!  Have a great night all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster