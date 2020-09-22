Rain and wind on the way for the first full day of fall

Fall arrived around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and it will be pretty quiet with partly sunny skies and highs around normal - close to 70.

But there is an active system on the way with rain, heavy at times, and wind. It's impressive-looking on the satellite photo:

Winds tomorrow along I-5 will be from the south around 10 to 20 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Washington coast where we're expecting winds from the south around 20-35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The main impact of these winds will be possible power outages due to tree limbs being blown down. This time of the year, trees still have leaves on them which make the branches more vulnerable because the leaves act like sails. Also, this is the first windy system of the season, so there are more weak limbs that could come down.

Once the rain starts, it's here for awhile. Thursday looks rainy too and somewhat windy. Friday and Saturday will feature rain at times and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Sunday starts out rainy, but rain tapers off and right now most of the Seahawks game looks dry.

So, fall is arriving with a punch. Hopefully you got enough lounging around the pool done, like Woody here. Time to put the pool chairs away, before they blow away tomorrow!

I gotta go look for my rain gear!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott