Rain and snow to clear out later this week

Good morning!

Make sure to dress warmly today! Not only will temps stay chilly, but scattered showers could also be heavy in places. If the rain comes down quickly enough, the atmosphere could locally cool to drag snowflakes down to the lowlands.

If you're spending your Sunday in the lowlands today, don't be surprised if you see a rain/snow mix or some graupel (small, soft snow pellets). If the atmosphere cools enough, there could be a brief coating of light snow/graupel on the ground. However, because temps will mostly range in the upper 30s or even low 40s, any snow or graupel in the lowlands should melt quickly.

Over the higher elevations today, there could be an extra two to six inches of snow for the mountain passes. Even over the South Cascade foothills, two to five inches could stack up today. Because of this, the National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Weather Advisory for Southwest Washington. Drive carefully!

On-and-off on Monday, there could be more pockets of a rain/snow mix in the foothills and lowlands. For the most part, snow shouldn't stick to the ground. If anything, accumulations will be light and minor.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but quieter weather is on tap. Wednesday should be mostly dry (albeit cold!).

Thursday and Friday look dry. Thursday should be beautiful with lots of sunshine; however, don't let the sunshine fool you. It will be extremely cold by Western Washington's standards. Highs will only reach the upper 30s!

A little rain and snow should return late Saturday to Sunday morning.

Hope you catch FOX 13 today! Take care.

