Rain and snow taper off later today with highs struggling to land in the low 40s. Bundle up!

Welcome to the start of a new week! As we kicked off the day most of us saw rain, but the North Sound dealt with snow. Not to mention temperatures near freezing as folks in Whatcom and Skagit Counties got out the door!

Thanks to photographer Randy Small for snapping a few pictures of our winter wonderland in Ferndale!

Showers taper off through today. Highs will run cool again, only landing in the low 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy too out of the south.

As we push through the week colder air remains the theme along with multiple systems finding their way into the Pacific Northwest. Look for lowland rain with on/off showers while the mountains see snow.

Towards the end of the week snow levels will drop back down below 1,000' by Thursday into Friday. This will make pass travel tough at times, and we won't rule out another dusting of snow for some lowland spots, especially to the North.

Have a great day! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

