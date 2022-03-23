Seattle weather: Rain and cooler temps return Wednesday

A wet weather system is moving onshore today bringing mostly cloudy skies and showers, especially this afternoon.

We are following a spectacular weather day Tuesday with rain and cooler temps. Highs will drop to the mid 50s today with steady afternoon rain showers.

The cold front behind this wet weather will weaken as it moves inland. The heaviest rain will impact the north sound this afternoon, especially in Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

Rainfall totals will be lower in the south sound with 0.1 to 0.2 inches expected. We could see up to a third of an inch in the central and north sound. In the mountains, snow levels will be between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. I'm not expecting any travel issues over White, Snoqualmie, or Stevens passes today.

So far, rainfall totals are looking good for March. We are running above average up to this point with more rain on the way this weekend. That's good news for our water supply heading into mid spring.

After a couple of dry days Thursday and Friday, the rain returns this weekend. Sunday could be the wettest day over the next week, but temps will remain mild.