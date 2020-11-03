Rain and breezy through Thursday with change for Friday!

Happy Election Night! Winds and rain will pick up at times with temperatures very mild into the overnight hours. Our wake up temps will be fairly warm, in the low to mid 50s. And if you're wondering what Election Day 2016 looked like... we'll it was a warm one for sure! Highs were in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Moving forward we'll continue with the cloudy and wet weather theme around Western WA as a series of systems blow through. Winds will pick up too as we push into the overnight hours through Thursday morning. Highs Wednesday will hang on the warm side, in the low 60s for most. Look for wind speeds sustained 10-15 mph out of the south, gusting to 20-30mph at times. Overnights will remain warm. We expect SeaTac to see lows in the mid 50s.

Advertisement

Thursday much of the same with rain and breezy condtions. Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday will be between 1-2" depending on where you live. We'll see more rain in the mountains, foothills, and SW Sound. Winds will start to relax as well! Highs Thursday near average in the mid 50s. Overnights drop to near normal too, in the low to mid 40s.

We also may see some light snow over our WA Passes as we head into Friday. Snow levels will drop down to 4,000'-3,000'... just at pass level for Snoqualmie and Stevens.

Friday comes change again. Winds shift to northerly with dry weather starting to take form. This, just in enough time for your weekend! With the weather pattern flipping, so will those warm temperatures. We will cool down by 10 degrees in some spots. Highs will go from mid 50s to mid 40s with overnights dropping to near freezing!

Dry weather will last through the weekend with highs very cool. We expect nice conditions on the pitch for the Sounders FC last game of the season. Kick off goes at 3:30pm from CenturyLink Field. Highs will be chilly, in the mid 40s. Brr!

By the start of next week look for clouds to increase with a chance of rain by Tuesday! Stay tuned!

Have a great election night everyone! ~Erin

______________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

______________________________________________