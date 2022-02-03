Rain, breezy conditions turn to sunshine heading into the weekend!

A quiet Thursday before an active Friday comes our way. Thursday's highs warming to near average for most around the region. Seattle hit 48 just one-degree shy of our norm.

Overnight temperatures drop into the low 40s for mild and comfortable conditions.

Our next system is a cold front sliding into Puget Sound by mid-morning Friday. As the front hits the coast first around 7 a.m., winds will pick up just behind for a breezy day. Rain will hang with us through dinner time with mountain snow continuing into early Saturday. Total snow accumulation through that time ranges 1-8". Check the passes before you go for safe travel.

As our rainy system exists early Saturday high pressure will take over giving way to a dry weekend.

7 a.m. Friday: Rain hits the coast.

10 a.m. Friday: Showers push into the I-5 corridor and over the mountains.

Afternoon temperatures find their way into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Fast-forward to lunchtime Saturday, we're mainly dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High land in the upper 40s.

Sunday skies clear a bit more with the sun setting at 5:17 p.m. High near 50.

A weak wave of showers will spread over the coast and North Sound with just a chance of showers for the rest of the region. High near 50.

Right now, most models are showing mild and mainly dry weather through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Although the European model has a few showers scattered throughout the week. Stay tuned!

Have a great end to the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

