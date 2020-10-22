Rain, breezy conditions for the lowlands with mountain snow Friday

Change is on the way! Are you ready for lowland rain and mountain snow? We have a few alerts to talk about for Friday.

First, a "Winter Weather Advisory" for the Cascades through Friday night. Then, a "Winter Storm Warning" for portions of Central and Eastern Cascades extending to Idaho. And finally, a " Freeze Warning" for Southeast WA.

This all thanks to a weather maker moving towards us now and by late tonight we'll start to see rain drop in from the NW. As this system continues to fall southeast overnight rain will pick up, along with breezy conditions for the coast and inland with snow over the northern Cascades. As we reach daybreak showers will really get going across Puget Sound and the mountains. Snow levels will hang near 2,000ft during morning and as we push through the day we expect them to climb to near 4,000ft. Pass travel will be slick with snow and a wintry mix down at ground level. We expect anywhere from 6-10" of snow. And along with mountain snow, Eastern WA into the foothills and as far as Idaho will see fresh powder too. Temperatures will be cooler as well during this time and even colder through the weekend.

Here's how this system looks as far as timing goes. Take a look at our futurecast models:

Saturday we dry out, but remain cold. Look for frost throughout the region Saturday and Sunday. Lows will fall to near or below freezing with highs only in the mid 40s. Cold air will hang with us through next week, but skies will be very pretty with lots of Fall sunshine. Each day we will add a few degrees to our high temperatures and by this time next week we should be very close to our average seasonal norm of 56.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

