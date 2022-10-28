Seattle weather: Quieter weather Friday, rain returns for Halloween

It's a big weekend! There are so many fun Halloween festivities and events happening around Western Washington. Things look dry later today, but soaking rain is possible Sunday into Monday (Halloween!).



For today, rain continues to taper off from the northwest to southeast this morning. By noon, most backyards should be dry. Highs will lift into the low to mid 50s. Sunbreaks are on tap later today - enjoy!

Here's the forecast for seven p.m. temps the next few nights. If you're stepping outside tonight, make sure to bring a warm jacket. Dry weather continues for most on Saturday; however, the North Coast and North Sound could see showers in the evening (perhaps by 8-10 p.m.). Sunday night will be rainy and windy.

Unfortunately, rain could be rather widespread and drenching for Halloween evening. Hour-by-hour, trick-or-treaters can expect rain and chilly temps. I know we throw shade on umbrellas around here (hah!), but it could really come in handy as you stroll through your neighborhood. Make sure the kiddos are wearing warm, waterproof layers with their costumes. Be safe and have so much fun!

If you're heading to a pumpkin patch this weekend, Saturday looks to be the drier day of the two. It'll be uncomfortable doing outdoor activities on Sunday due to the wind and rain.



Check out some of the weekend activities in the graphic below!

The Seahawks game Sunday will be, um…wet. Bring a solid rain jacket or poncho!

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend! We'll be zeroing in on the forecast for Halloween closely.

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)