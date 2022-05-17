Quiet weather Tuesday, stormy Wednesday ahead

A weak ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will keep Western Washington dry Tuesday, but rain returns late tonight.

Some of us woke up to an early morning earthquake near Oso, Washington. It was a small quake, registering 3.6 magnitude, but it could be felt as far away as Everett.

Today will bring a mix of high clouds and sunshine with high temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday. Temps will make it into the low 60s.

Late tonight, a strong frontal system will sweep through the area, bringing widespread rain and strong wind at times. Gusts will be strongest in the afternoon, potentially reaching 30 to 40 mph.

Rain totals through Thursday morning will be about a quarter to a half inch through the Puget Sound area. Expect higher totals in the mountains and on the coast. After widespread rain ends Wednesday morning, on and off showers will persist through Thursday. Temps will be cool Wednesday and Thursday, only topping out in the mid 50s.

High pressure returns on Friday through part of the weekend. High temps will be back close to average for this time of year.