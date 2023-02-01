Quiet weather into Thursday, wetter by Friday

Enjoy our quiet weather today! Lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington Friday.

Highs today will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies. Most will be shower free.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Thursday as highs lift into the low 50s. Friday will mark a change towards wetter weather. Rain will sweep into the lowlands as snow fires up over the mountains. Winds could be gusty; stay tuned for updates on that.

Saturday will be more hit-or-miss with lowland rain and mountain snow. If we are lucky, we could see a few glimpses of sunshine.



Times of rain will be in the mix on Sunday. Remember to check WSDOT conditions if you are driving over the mountains. Snow could cause some travel issues this weekend over the passes.



Monday could wind up as mainly dry, but there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. Isolated showers could bubble up on Tuesday.

Hope you have a wonderful day!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)