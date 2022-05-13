Quiet weather for Friday the 13th, rain returns tonight

Friday the 13th will be a nice quiet weather day in the Pacific Northwest with increasing clouds and rain hitting late.

Thursday set a record for lowest high temperature on May 12. Highs today will be warmer (thank goodness), in the mid to upper 50s.

The next round of rain arrives late tonight after sunset. The heaviest rain will fall overnight and continue as on and off showers Saturday. However, Saturday should be more dry than wet and the better day of the two this weekend.

Heavier showers arrive midday Sunday with high temps back into the mid 60s. You'll notice its much warmer this weekend, even with the rain. After a dry Monday and Tuesday, another soaking system hits on Wednesday. Temps will drop back to the mid 50s. We just can't seem to get out of this cold airmass for more than a couple of days.