Seattle weather: Quiet weather ahead through St. Patrick's Day

Western Washington will see some lovely March weather this week with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tuesday morning brought some showers to the Washington Coast and a few sprinkles in the south sound, but most of the area stayed dry to start the day. The rest of the day will feature a beautiful mix of clouds and sunshine with high temps in the low 50s.

A weak front will push showers into Western Washington overnight with minimal rain accumulation in the lowlands. Showers should be mainly done by the morning commute, leading to a dry Wednesday during the daylight hours.

This front will bring some snow to the Cascade passes, so be prepared for winter driving conditions if your travels take you across the state Wednesday morning. 2-4 inches is possible with a potential for more in the higher elevations.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the area Wednesday through Friday, bringing warming temps and more sunshine. The next wet system arrives next weekend.