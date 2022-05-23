Quiet and mostly cloudy weather ahead through midweek

After a phenomenal day Sunday, Monday will be cooler and cloudier with a chance for some light showers or sprinkles.

Monday's highs will be about 10 degrees cooler, only making it into the low 60s. We could see some sunbreaks for the evening commute.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar, but a bit warmer with highs back into the upper 60s by midweek.

The next potent system will hit the area Thursday evening and Friday, bringing widespread rain and cooler temps. Showers will likely stick around this weekend, although you'll want to check back on the forecast as we get closer.