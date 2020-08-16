Pushing towards triple digits today for some!

Happy HOT Sunday all!

Get ready for the heat to blast the Northwest today. If you loved the warmth Saturday brought you are in luck as highs will soar well above our seasonal average again. Up and down the I-5 corridor heat will dominate the region with highs landing in the mid to upper 90s. Some spots will push near 100, like Shelton, Centralia and Chehalis along with some of the Cascade Valley locations. We'll for sure see those kind of temperatures for Eastern Wa this afternoon as well. And because of the record heat the National Weather Service issuing another Advisory & Warning for Excessive Heat!

For Puget Sound look for highs to climb into the mid 90s after pushing the upper 80s Saturday. The heat advisory for Western WA will expire early Monday morning, but Eastern WA will hang on to the hot conditions through midweek with a heat warning. Also, a Red Flag in effect through late tonight the Cascades and some of the foothills. With the temperatures so hot and dry tinder grounds from lack of rain our fire danger and threat rise. Please be careful as any little spark can ignite a fire, especially with relative humidty as low as 20%.

Okay, so if you're not into our 90 degree days we will cool off each day as we move into the work week, it's going to be slow. High pressure will drive our forecast, but we'll get a little push of marine air at the coast that will move inland to help cool us off about 10 degrees for Monday with highs dropping to near 88. Warm still! By Tuesday we can shave off another few degree into the mid 80s. And low 80s the rest of the week with upper 70s and a chance a few showers Friday, but mainly dry the rest of the weekend!

Have a safe Sunday all! ~Erin

*Don't forget to look before you lock!

Also, protect those pets! Don't let our furry friends burn their paws!

And please be safe out on our area waterways! Water temps are still very cool for our rivers and oceans. Wear a life jacket, use sunscreen and stay hydrated.