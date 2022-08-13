Pushing into the 80s next week as a strong ridge takes over Western WA.

Another beautiful day across the state! Highs landing slightly cooler than average in the mid 70s for SeaTac. Seattle warmed to 78 at the Nation Weather Service Office on Sandpoint Way.

Skies stay clear through most of the overnight hours, but by 5am marine air pushes clouds and a little fog inland. Areas like Shelton, Olympia, and Chehalis along with the coast see patchy fog. Lows land in the upper 50s Seattle north with mid to low 50s to the south.

Sunday highs warm a few degrees to near average (78) for Seattle. Pierce County will see temps rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We expect perfect pitch conditions for the double header match up at Lumen Field tomorrow. First up, OL Reign taking on Gotham FC at 12pm. Look for kick temps in the mid 60s. Then, at 7pm temps in the upper 70s as the Sounders take the field with RSL in town. Don't forget you can catch the Sounders FC match on FOX 13+.

Now to the warm-up this week. High pressure settles in over the region and dominates the forecast. As the ridge strengthens temperatures will heat up into the 80s with highs peaking Thursday near 88. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and don't forget the sunblock!

If you're not a fan of the upper 80s we do cool down just a little next weekend. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

