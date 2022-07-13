Seattle weather: Pushing 80 the next few days, cooldown this weekend

Happy Wednesday all! Our SeaTac high temp spot on today! We hit 77 and that's right where we need to be for this time of year!

Overnight look for a few high clouds, otherwise most of us will see mostly clear skies. Make sure to look up to the stars to catch a glimpse of the Super Moon! The glow is absolutely amazing.

Temperatures will knock off into the mid 50s, just slightly cooler than average.

Thursday looks promising for plenty of sunshine! Make sure to grab the sunglasses and sunblock! Highs are the warmest Seattle South landing near 80! If you're looking for cooler temps head to the North Sound where you'll find the low 70s with upper 60s at the coast.

As we close out the work week a weak front will approach, clipping the coast for a chance at a few showers. Inland we'll stay dry under partly cloudy skies much of Friday. By late Friday into Saturday clouds will increase.

By early Saturday a few spotty showers could develop to the north under mostly cloudy skies. This scenario will play out Sunday as well. Both days this weekend are cooler, below average, with highs only in the low 70s.

Looking into next week we start to warm up again with highs pushing near 80! In fact, the extended forecast has the Northwest trending warmer with mainly dry conditions.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, Central WA Forecast