Pushing 60 Saturday, then cooling off for Easter Sunday with showers back in the forecast

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!

Tonight, skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s to near 40 for Seattle.

Saturday highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas to the north will be near average at 56 with Seattle and locations to the south and east slightly warmer in the low 60s. We're going with 60 for Seattle, but just farther down the I-5 corridor places like Olympia could push into the low 60s.

Our ridge, that's keeping us dry will continue to break down opening the door for the next weather system to drop in from the NW Saturday night. Showers will fall first for the Coast, the Islands, and North Sound and then eventually overnight fill into Puget Sound by early Sunday morning. Right now, models have showers backing off by 8 a.m. for a dry break before a few showers pop back up by mid-day.

Advertisement

Here's a look at a few time periods between Saturday and Sunday. First, 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rain hangs on through the overnight hours. Here's Sunday at 4 a.m.

And by Sunday at 8 a.m. models have us taking a break from shower activity.

But just after the lunch hour showers return. Here's 1:30m Sunday.

Showers will wrap up late evening and skies will continue to clear out.

Not only will we be showery at times on Easter Sunday temperatures will cool off quite a bit. The Central Sound may only warm into the upper 40s. And again, normal for April 4th is 57... so some of us could be 10+ degrees below average! But don't worry we do rebound with more Spring sunshine as we start the work week!

Monday brings mostly sunny skies by the end of the day with highs in the mid-50s. We'll warm a bit more for Tuesday into the upper 50s.

Wednesday through Friday next week features typical Spring weather with showers and sun breaks. Highs will cool some into the low 50s.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast



* Mountain Forecast



* Eastern WA Forecast

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim