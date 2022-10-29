Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain & wind with breezy & showery conditions Halloween.

Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!

Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.

Get ready for more wind ahead of heavy rain Sunday.

A "Wind Advisory" is in effect for the North Sound, including the Western areas of Whatcom, Skagit, and Snohomish Counties along with Admiralty Inlet and Islands.

We expect winds to ramp up out of the south through Sunday afternoon. Look for gusts near 40 mph with sustained winds of 25-35 mph. Some communities may experience down tree limbs or trees and could potentially lose power.

By 7am Sunday rain takes over much of Western WA. Morning temps range from the low 40s for Shelton to near 50 for the metro area.

Seahawks fans heading to the game have a particular interest in kick of conditions. And unfortunately rain and wind will win out making for a very sloppy Lumen Field. Make sure to wear your rain gear!

Kickoff is set for 1:25pm against the Giants. If you can't catch the game in person don't worry FOX 13 has you covered! Tune in and root for the #HawksOnFox

Highs Sunday hang in the mid 50s.

Monday is messy too! We expect rain and wind early in the day with a high near 53. The heaviest showers will fall over the mountains. Rain totals from Sunday into Monday will tally up with 4-6" potentially for the Olympics and 2-4" over the Cascades.

Rivers will rise quickly, but not likely to cause flooding.

For all our Trick-or-Treaters out there make sure you dress for a showery and breezy night. The good news is we will dry out, but there's a chance of a convergence zone setting up in King and Snohomish Counties around dinner time.

Temperatures cool into the low 50s to mid 40s between 5-9pm. Into the overnight hours lows will drop close to 40, so dress warm if you're out grabbing candy late.

Normal rain for the month of October is 3.91" and as of Saturday night we have just 1.58" in the bucket at SeaTac. After Sunday's and Monday's rain event we may add up another inch and a quarter bringing us close to 2.75" for the month. Stay tuned!

Just on the heels of our rainmaker we'll see a very cold air-mass drop into the area pulling down snow levels dramatically Tuesday. Snoqualmie Pass drops to near 2,500ft.

Temperatures for the lowlands get pretty chilly only warming into the upper 40s with overnights falling off into the mid to upper 30s.

Look for scattered mid-week showers with a dry day Thursday ahead of another rainy and breezy Friday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster