Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days.

After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.

Here's a look at the Pacific and what it has to offer this week. High pressure will build back into the area as it makes its way inland. This will give us sunnier days, but much cooler temperatures as skies are clearer through the overnight hours. We won't have a blanket of cloud cover over us to trap in any of the day's warmth.

Check out our overnight lows as they plummet this week. Brr! Make sure to dress the kids warmly as they head out the door for school this week and allow for extra time to warm up those cars.

For the next few days, we'll see fog or possibly freezing fog develop late night and early morning through the commute hours before burning off.

Here's a look at 6am Monday morning as neighborhoods up and down the I-5 corridor wake up to foggy conditions, but by about 10am we expect clearing.

Please remember to brush up on fog safety this week as some areas experience a deeper layer than others.

We're forecasting a high of 42 for Seattle Monday and that looks to be one of the warmest days of the week.

If you're heading out to Lumen Field Thursday night for the huge rivalry match-up between our Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers make sure to add layers to your outfits! Sunset is set for just after 4:15pm and once we say goodnight to the day temperatures will drop quickly! Overnights will fall into the upper 20s to near 30!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster