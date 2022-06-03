Puget Sound area rocked by thunderstorms Friday morning

A cold front sweeping through the Puget Sound area Friday woke people up with loud morning thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Lightning in the lower elevations has subsided for now, but more isolated thunderstorm activity is possible this afternoon. Otherwise, expect on and off showers for the lowlands, with high temps cooling into the mid 60s.

Saturday brings some afternoon and evening rainfall, with heavier rain arriving late Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday is looking drier, with temps warming up into the 70s by Tuesday. A ridge should develop over the Pacific Northwest keeping storms away for the short term, however showers look to return by late week.