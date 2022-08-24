Seattle weather: Prepare for 90-degree heat

Sea-Tac Airport averages four days at 90 degrees or warmer every year. This year, Sea-Tac has had eleven days 90 degrees or above – that's approaching the all-time record of 12 days from 2015. The 90s are possible once again tomorrow in the Emerald City.

This afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s in Seattle. The low 90s are possible over the South Sound and in some of the Cascade valleys. Thursday will be hotter in Seattle. Temperatures will be rather similar, if not a degree cooler, over the South Sound. Both days, morning clouds and mild temps are on tap for the coast.

Bellingham and Sea-Tac will near records for high temps today.

Due to the heat, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory today and tomorrow. Make sure to drink plenty of water. Take extra care of your kiddos, seniors and pets. Unfortunately, there's a medium to localized high risk for heat-related illnesses the next two days. Head into a building with A/C (like a library, mall or movie theater) if you don't have air-conditioning at home.

It might feel sticky at times through tomorrow. Today and tomorrow, there's also a slight chance for a few thunderstorms – the best chance for this looks to be over the Cascades and out into Eastern Washington. We'll have to watch for any new fires that could start from lightning.

This weekend looks beautiful weather-wise. Morning clouds will give way to mild afternoon sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will be borderline hot in the 80s!

Stay cool and take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

