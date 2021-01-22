Potential for snow or rain-snow mix Sunday and beyond

Today will be mostly sunny once morning clouds clear out. Highs a little below normal, mid 40.

Tomorrow will start out cold, with most of us below freezing. It could be icy in places in the morning. Then it'll be mainly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Overnight into Sunday morning, precipitation returns, moving into cold air. This is a chance of some low-elevation snow or rain/snow mix. Snow level will be around 500-1,000 feet Sunday.

Here are a couple of graphics from the FutureCast model showing pink (a rain/snow mix) down to sea level in Whatcom & Skagit Counties Sunday morning and Sunday night.

It looks like all rain, the green, around Puget Sound -- Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, Olympia, Bremerton. The white & purple indicates snow in the foothills communities like North Bend. Accumulation will not be heavy - and inch or two. It will also snow over the mountain passes and at ski resorts.

Advertisement

Next week, we keep that chance of wintry precipitation around. It could be icy during our mornings, especially to the north and in the mountains and foothills. At least one model has Wednesday morning pretty snowy-icy, but other models don't show that. It's too far off to know for sure. It doesn't look like any kind of big snow event is likely.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott