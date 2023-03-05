Seattle weather: Pops of lowland flurries ahead with cool weather

While Western Washington enjoys some sunshine today, the chilly weather is not done with us quite yet: highs stay below average all week. Late tonight and early Monday, we can't rule out a light and isolated rain/snow mix.

A gorgeous mixture of sunshine and clouds is on tap for the region today. After an icy morning, highs are reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. A few neighborhoods could boost to about 50 degrees.

This afternoon, there's a slight chance for spotty, occasional showers. However, most stay dry.

Late tonight and early Monday, there's a small chance for a rain/snow mix in the lowlands of Western Washington. Accumulations in the lower elevations are unlikely; if anything, only a light layer would briefly stick to the ground before melting throughout the morning. Snow will change to rain.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Tuesday is looking good (at least, by early March standards). Highs will nudge closer to 50 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday could be dry.

Showers return Thursday. Friday looks like the wettest day of the next seven days. Heavy mountain snow could create issues over the passes. Showers linger into Saturday.

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

