Plenty more summer sunshine on on the way this week!

Not a record-breaking day at all, but very nice Seattle summer conditions. Sunday, we saw temps cooler on the coast and Noth Sound, in the upper 60s to low 70s, while the metro area south experienced highs slightly above normal in the mid to upper 70s with some 80s.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s for most with some cooler spots, especially to the south in the low 50s. Most skies will be clear, but a few places to the north will be partly to mostly cloudy. Areas like Bellingham will see more cloud cover into tomorrow morning.

If you're a star gazer or trying to spot the International Space Station passing in the early morning hours you might have some luck this week. The ISS time frame is fast though, if you blink, you might not see it as it screams across the sky. The window of opportunity is four minutes max with some passing windows only less than a minute. Early Monday look to the stars at 5:42am 10-degrees up to the South/Southeast.

We kick off the week with really nice weather. Most of us will start out pretty clear, but a few spots will see some late night or morning clouds with low level onshore flow. Don't worry clouds, if any, will clear quickly. Highs will remain comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.

A decent ridge of high pressure will build over the area Thursday and will push inland by Friday. Highs will warm a bit to near 80 or just above.

Next weekend there is a chance to possibly see a few showers as another trough chips into us. Most showers will fall to the north and over the mountains with highs dropping to below our average seasonal high of 76.

Have a great night and a super start to your week! ~Erin

