Pleasant weather for Cinco de Mayo

High clouds will give us hazy sunshine today. It'll be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s, and rain returns by the afternoon or evening.

Friday will be even cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s. Showers are likely, and there is a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm as well.

Our Mother's Day weekend looks fairly nice. Only a few showers on Saturday with highs near 60. Mother's Day itself looks dry, partly sunny, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

With hazy sun and highs in the 70s, today is a Waggin' Tail Day for this pair of Chihuahuas. The Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog in the world, and is named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim