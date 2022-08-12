Seattle weather: Mild sunshine to start the weekend with warmup next week

You can expect beautiful, mild sunshine today. Next week looks much hotter – we're not out of the woods quite yet when it comes to the 90s. Stay tuned!

This morning, a few backyards are waking up to cloudy skies - especially for the South Sound and the coast. Those clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.

The gorgeous weather sticks around this weekend. Saturday will start rather gray with pockets of sprinkles. The afternoon will be partly sunny.

Sunday, the morning clouds will lift much faster than Saturday. Highs will boost to about 80 in Seattle.

By the middle part of next week, highs start flirting with the 90s in Seattle! Stay tuned – this forecast for next week could trend even hotter in the days ahead.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

