Pleasant summer conditions continue across Western WA with highs soaring into the low 80s.

Welcome to the weekend where blue skies will dominate the forecast for some time.

Friday's highs pushed into the 60s at the coast with 70s, and 80s inland.

With clear skies tonight we will have no trouble seeing the full moon. Our July full moon is called the Full Buck Moon. This is because it's the time of year when buck deer are getting their antlers on their foreheads. Moonrise it 9:20 pm and best viewing will be between that time and 10:30pm with the moon setting at 3am.

Friday marks the 39th day without any measurable rain at SeaTac. And with no rain forecast for the rest of July we're likely to add another 8+ days to that number and possibly even more as we roll right into August. The record streak is 55 days set back in 2017.

With extremely dry conditions from the lack of rain fire danger is critical. Central and Eastern Washington are suffering from numerous fires which are pushing out a lot of smoke. Okanogan County is the smokiest county, with air quality at "unhealthy." Winthrop has been having some of the worst air quality in the nation - in the "hazardous" range. So far, onshore flow has kept the smoke out of Western Washington where air quality is "good." Cross your fingers that this onshore flow continues!

An upper ridge will keep most weather makers out of the region through next week. Onshore flow will keep temperatures near or slightly above our seasonal average for this time of year at 79. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster